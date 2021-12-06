Prince William reveals that he followed Taylor Swift like a puppy onto a stage to sing along with Jon Bon Jovi during a performance at Kensington Palace in 2013. Recently, the Duke of Cambridge hit the headlines after a royal biographer revealed that he had a cyber relationship with Britney Spears. But even though the two were talking, their relationship never escalated.

Now, the Prince has opened up his famous performance from a charity event in 2013 and has revealed several pieces of information regarding the same, which has reportedly upset Kate Middleton.

During his appearance at the Christmas special episode of Apple Fitness’ Time to Walk series, Prince William shared that it was Taylor Swift’s idea for him to perform at the Centrepoint Winter Whites Gala at the Kensington Palace in 2013. For the unversed, William was joined by Swift and Jon Bon Jovi for a special rendition of the latter’s Livin’ On a Prayer.

“When I sat down to watch Jon Bon Jovi do his performance, I thought, ‘That’s it. My job is done. I’ll get a dinner in a minute, and I might be able to have a chat to some people, and, you know, I’m off-duty a little bit now.’ Little did I think what was going to happen next,” Prince William said.

The Duke of Cambridge also revealed that he was star-struck to witness Swift and Jon Bon Jovi at the event. “I sat next to Taylor Swift. She’s on my left. And after Jon does his first song, there’s a pause, and she turns to me. She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, ‘Come on, William. Let’s go and sing,” he recalls.

“To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now, I’m cringing at what happened next, and I don’t understand why I gave in. But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me…’ I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I’ll follow you,” Prince William added.

