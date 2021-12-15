Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirms Keanu Reeves is the nicest guy in Hollywood! Chopra is all set to make her debut in The Matrix franchise in The Matrix Resurrections, which will be the fourth instalment, releasing almost 20 years after the third one.

Priyanka will be playing the role of grown-up Sati, while Keanu will reprise his role of Neo. Along with them, Carrie Ann-Moss will come back as Trinity and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe. Morpheus will be played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Agent Smith by Jonathan Groff.

While promoting the film, Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke to Access, where she told the tale that proves her The Matrix Resurrections co-star Keanu Reeves is the ‘nicest guy in Hollywood.’ The actress recalled an incident where she was able to witness the actor’s kindness firsthand. She revealed how she was having a tough day as she had resumed the film’s shoot after six months of lockdown and had to speak a lot of words, and was intimidated as well.

After that, The Matrix Resurrections star Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that Keanu Reeves came up to her and gave her a pep talk. “He came up to me, and he said, ‘that was a very difficult day and a lot to do, you did such a great job, and you should know that,'” she said. “When you have a day, and you just need someone to tell you that, ‘you were alright, you did it, and you were good’. I think he was very astute, he can read the room well, and that meant a lot to me, especially as a new kid on the block in the movie,” Priyanka added.

Recently, the actress also unveiled the new trailer of the movie on her Instagram and wrote, “Remember what is real. Watch the new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections now – in theaters and on HBO Max 12.22.21. Get tickets with the link in bio! #MatrixMonday #TheMatrix,” as the caption.

Are you excited to watch Keanu Reeves back in action as Neo and joined by the charismatic Priyanka Chopra Jonas in The Matrix Resurrections?

