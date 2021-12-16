Hold onto your hats as Selena Gomez has just got a new tattoo, and it is mindblowing even if we haven’t seen a closeup! The singer-actress loves to get inked as she already has around 16 tattoos. Gomez had revealed that her first tat was that of a music note on the side of her right-hand wrist. A tiny, minimal, and cute tattoo, indeed!

Each tattoo has a meaning, and several of them are dedicated to her friends, family, faith, and music. The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress has the letter ‘G’ inked on her neck to honour her sister, Gracie, who was born in 2013. She also has ‘Love Yourself First’ written in Arabic on the upper-right side of her back.

Now, Selena Gomez has added a new tattoo to her list, making it the singer’s sixteenth in numbers. Fans got to take the first look at it through the Instagram account of Bang Bang tattoo, a tattoo shop in New York. Selena has a few of her previous tats from the same place. The photo shared by the account features the singer facing a graffitied wall and unveiling a large back tattoo that begins just below her neck and drips down between her shoulder blades.

Check out her tattoo here:

However, Selena Gomez hasn’t shared any details or updates regarding the same. Also, considering the distance from which the photo was taken, it is hard to figure out what the design is. This got the fans wondering what it can be. “we need a close-up! I need to see the artwork in detail,” said one fan. Another eager fan asked, “Is this for her upcoming project or Album? Is this permanent?”

Several other fans tried guessing what the design could be with one asking, “Is it a bleeding rose?” and another asking, “is it a rose?” while another wondered, “Looks like a dream catcher?” Meanwhile, recently the actress revealed that Cara Delevingne is on board for the second season of Only Murders in the Building.

Selena Gomez opened up about working with Cara to Extra TV and said, “We had never worked together…or, actually, we did a long time ago, but on something completely different…it’s so fun, we were just dying laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well.”

