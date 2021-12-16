American superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to hit the big screens and fans are all excited to have the cinematic experience in theatres. While many are still eager to watch it, the film has been leaked on piracy sites. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Tom Holland starrer has been making a lot of buzzes ever since it was announced. The third instalment of the Spider-Man franchise picks up from 2019’s ‘Far From Home’ where Peter Parker was publicly unmasked by the villainous Mysterio. The protagonist tries hard to regain his anonymity with the help of Doctor Strange but all in vain.

Advertisement

Now as per NDTV Gadget 360 report, Spider-Man: No Way Home has been leaked on torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy. The film is available in several versions of quality and file size ranging from 847MB to 2.46GB. The first leaked version of the film labelled “CAM” suggesting it was filmed with a video camera in cinemas made its way to the piracy sites on Thursday.

The pirated version of Tom Holland starrer seems to have been originated from in the UK and other markets. As per the comments and screenshots, the film is also filled with ads that are of an online gambling and betting website. The ads were in Spanish and English. The audio and video quality are also seemingly poor. The movie leak only reinforces the fact that the CAM rips are undesirable to watch at home and should only be watched in theatres to have a better viewing experience.

Talking about Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film is helmed by Jon Watts and Peter Parker will be seen fighting with a host of Spidey villains like Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from 2002’s ‘Spider-Man’, Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius from 2004’s ‘Spider-Man 2’, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from 2007’s ‘Spider-Man 3’, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard from 2012’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from 2014’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’.

Apart from Tom Holland, the film also stars Zendaya as Parker’s girlfriend MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange/ Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Parker’s best friend Ned Leeds, Jon Favreau as Tony Stark’s former bodyguard.

Must Read: James Cameron Says Big-Budget Films Like ‘Avatar 2 Needs To Make A Lot Of Money Amid Covid

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube