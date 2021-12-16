Hollywood biggie, Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to break havoc at the box office from today. Starring Tom Holland in the lead, the film is witnessing tremendous buzz here, in India. Let’s see how the film is faring in advance booking for day 1.

Advertisement

A couple of days back, we have heard about the film selling over 50,000 tickets in no time. The craze is similar across the country, with multiplexes playing a major role. Let’s see how it’s trending in major Indian cities:

Mumbai

Advertisement

Mumbai is showing a monstrous response in advance booking. It’s more than Akshay Kumar‘s Sooryavanshi with around 55-60% shows running almost full for the 2D version. 3D and IMAX versions have been favourite with around 70% of shows running full.

Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR region is even better than Mumbai in advance booking. 3D and higher versions (English & Hindi) are showing 80-85% shows almost full for day 1. 2D version is expectedly lower with 50-55% shows filling fast.

Bengaluru

Spider-Man: No Way Home is running with all shows touching the houseful mark for IMAX 3D and higher versions, While the basic 3D version is showing 50-55% shows filling fast. 2D versions are low with around 40% of shows filling fast.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is performing on the lines of Delhi-NCR with around 85% of shows (3D and higher) running almost houseful in day 1 advance booking. 2D shows perform lower with 50-55% shows filling fast.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad is performing comparatively lower than the aforementioned cities. Here, Spider-Man: No Way Home is running almost full in around 40% of shows (3D and higher). 2D version is showing 20-25% shows filling fast.

Pune, Kolkata & Chennai

Pune is showing 50-55% shows filling fast for 3D and higher versions. 2D version is low with 15-20% shows filling fast.

Kolkata is going full throttle with 70-75% shows filling fast for 3D and higher versions. 2D is low with around 15-20% shows filling fast.

Chennai is showing 80-85% shows of English 3D and higher versions filling fast. Tamil 3D and higher versions are low with around 35% shows running almost full in advance booking. 2D versions of all languages are much lower with an average of 15-20% shows filling fast.

Stay tuned for more box office updates about Spider-Man: No Way Home!

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Advance Booking (1 Day Before Release): Tom Holland Starrer Is Already Blowing Minds At The Box Office

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube