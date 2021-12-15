Tom Holland’s third solo Spidey movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home is just one day away from its release and fans just can’t keep calm anymore to watch the most awaited flick! Well, just recently the Marvel buffs were delivered the great news of Holland reprising his role in a new trilogy of movies of Spider-Man, by the upcoming film’s producer Amy Pascal. However, it now looks like that it’s not the case, as Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman has something to clarify!

Advertisement

Read on to know what the CEO of Sony has to say and would Marvel and Sony continue its partnership ahead!

Advertisement

Just a few weeks ago, while in conversation with Fandango, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s producer Amy Pascal had claimed that the upcoming spidey movie was not the last film they made with Marvel and that they are all set to make more Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland in it. During her statement, Amy emphasized the fact that the upcoming flick wasn’t their last with MCU.

Well, it looks like Amy Pascal spilled those beans in a fit of extreme excitement, as Sony’s CEO Tom Rothman clarifies that whatever Pascal said was yet to be determined and that not has been confirmed yet. While talking to Variety on the same, Rothman said, “I will confirm that my dear sister-in-arms, Amy, is a very optimistic person. That’s what I will confirm. The reality is nothing is set. Nothing has been determined. But on the other hand, everything is still possible.”

Tom Rothman also gave a statement to Comicbook.com on the same by saying, “It’s reciprocal. So we lend one, and they lend one, and that’s how Benedict is in this movie. So we have one more ‘lend back’ that’s committed. But the thing that I can say, and this is actually the accurate scoop on this, which is that the two companies have a terrific working relationship. I think it’s a mutual hope that that would continue. But there really isn’t anything definitive at this moment, because the truth of the matter is, we gotta ride (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and see what happens.”

If the above-said things are true, then we really hope that the fans get a confirmation soon!

Do you wish to see Tom Holland reprising his role as the friendly neighbourhood Spidey after his upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Must Read: Did You Know? Ben Affleck Almost Didn’t Rekindle With Jennifer Lopez, Recalls How Media Printed “F*cking Horrible Lies” During Divorce With Jennifer Garner!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube