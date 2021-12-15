Spider-Man: No Way Home has already shattered major records and within a few days from the starting of advance booking, the films box office has already skyrocketed. The Tom Holland starrer is currently getting a lot of praise from international and calling it the most nostalgic, perfect and emotional Spidey film yet.

Apart from Tom, the film stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, William Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and others.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to hit Indian screens a day prior to the US release dates. For months many leaked pictures and videos are making rounds on the internet but in just one day every question will be answered. As per rumours, the makers of the latest Tom Holland starrer will also include actors from earlier Spider-Man films, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, but there’s no confirmation about the same.

Mumbai

The advance booking for Spider-Man: No Way Home in Mumbai has slightly progressed and close to 90% of the shows are almost booked. Audiences are majorly attracted to watching the MCU film in 3D, rather 2D.

Delhi-NCR

The capital city has shown marginal progress, like Mumbai till now 90% of the shows are house full for the weekend.

Bengaluru

Currently, Bengaluru is showing improvement in advance booking status for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Unlike, yesterday, nearly 65% of shows are booked and the majority has opted to watch the film in IMAX format, while standard booking stays low.

Hyderabad

As the film is nearing the release date Hyderabad is showing tremendous progress and currently close to 99% of the shows house full. Those who haven’t booked the tickets yet might have to wait a little longer to witness the Tom Holland starrer.

Chandigarh

Unlike yesterday, the advance booking for has slightly improved in Chandigarh and til now 50% of the shows are only booked.

Chennai

Although the result is similar to yesterdays, i.e. 90%, but during the weekend it is expected that the booking status will get much better.

Pune

Pune is showing great progress and jumping from 60%, now almost 80% of shows are booked.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release on 16th December in India. It is releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

