Scarlett Johansson is one name from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has managed to be in the headlines for the major part of the year. Firstly it was the release of her standalone flick Black Widow, that went on to impress fans all across the world. But what followed was a legal battle between the studio and Scarlett over the release format of the Natasha Romanoff spin-off. But soon they sorted out their differences and ScaJo was back with Disney on good terms.

Advertisement

So while the differences no longer existed and that the studio confirmed they will continue to collaborate with each other, Tower Of Terror was back on track. But wait, the collaboration did not end there. Marvel President Kevin Feige created ripples a few weeks ago when he said that Scarlett and the studio is working on a secret project and no it isn’t related to Black Widow. Fans across the globe were left excited are still on the cliffhanger Kevin left them on.

Advertisement

Scarlett Johansson has now decided to hint, and just hint mind you, about her future collaboration with the Marvel studios. The actor as per the latest report is talking about her working pattern and the journey that is 3 decades-long in Hollywood. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

“I have worked for 30 years, which is insane when I say it out loud, but I think I just understand the efficiency of how productions run and how you thin the fat on a production and make things well oiled,” Scarlett Johansson explained as per Comicbook. “I’ve learned that the fish rots from the head, which is very very true I think in any creative space, but particularly a production involves many hundreds of people and so yeah, just working with people that want to be there and all want to creatively contribute to the same kind of idea and building that kind of creative family I think is something I’m really excited about as I produce more and more things for other people.”

“As far as Marvel goes, it’s like working with family there,” Scarlett Johansson continued. “Marvel has some of the best IP ever and you can really dream big there and nothing’s ever off the table and you kind of throw all these blue-sky ideas around and see what sticks. It’s like a creative playground that’s just like a dream. Again, I have that shorthand with my fellow creatives there that come from being in the world for 10 years with those guys.”

How excited are you as Black Widow Scarlett Johansson might just be back soon in the MCU? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Early Reviews Are Out & Tom Holland Starrer Is Rated ‘Best Spidey Film’ With An Almost Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube