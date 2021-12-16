Spider-Man: No Way Home has hit the screens all across India. The film stars Tom Holland in a titular role and has been enjoying a tremendous pre-release buzz. Living up to all the hype generated, the Spidey film has taken an earth-shattering opening if morning shows of day 1 are concerned.

In India, No Way Home has released today, a day prior to its release in the United States. As expected, the early reviews have been highly positive. Interestingly, despite being a Hollywood release, the film has dominated a much bigger release like Sooryavanshi in India, if just the start at the box office is to be considered.

As per trade reports flowing in, Spider-Man: No Way Home has taken a monumental start by recording 62-65% occupancy in morning shows. That’s really huge! On one side, when Covid is said to cause a dent for Bollywood releases, this Hollywood release has broken all the shackles.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has now recorded the best start for any movie in India, for 2021. Surprisingly, it has even surpassed day 1’s morning occupancy of a biggie like Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar’s cop drama had recorded occupancy of 30-32%. It’s almost double!

As the word of mouth is positive, the film is expected to show a superb trend throughout the entire day.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English in India.

Meanwhile, recently, Sony producer Amy Pascal says not only will Tom Holland be back as the superhero, but another movie trilogy is in the works. The news came amid Holland’s exit rumours from the Spidey’s costume.

