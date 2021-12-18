Pushpa Box Office Day 1 (Hindi): Allu Arjun’s Film Starts Better Than Expected

The Hindi version of Pushpa has taken a better than expected start at the box office. Even a 2 crores beginning would have a fine start for the film, considering it is coming with bare minimum promotion, and still the numbers were better than that.

With 3 crores* been accumulated on the very first day, this is better than what was expected from a South film dubbed in Hindi. The film is facing the heat of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but still the performance is good.

From here the film should only grow further since there is no other notable Hindi film in the running and hence the stage is set for the Allu Arjun starrer to find an even bigger audience. From hereon, around 11-12 crores is a given for the film over its first weekend and how much more than that comes in would be keenly observed.

Meanwhile, speaking of all languages, Pushpa has taken a monstrous start of 44-46 crores in India.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

