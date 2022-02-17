YouTuber CarryMinati aka Ajay Negar leaves no stone unturned to keep his fans hooked to his YT channel. Ajay has not only rose to fame with his content, but it has also landed him in trouble many times. Right from locking horns with TikToker Faisal Shaikh, he often grabs headlines for his controversial clips.

CarryMinati recently dropped a new video on his YouTube channel and a portion of it has grabbed the eyeballs. Carry Minati gave a hilarious reaction when a Twitter user asked him to choreograph Salman Khan.

As seen in the video, Ajay shares a Tweet that reads, “In the music video, in the Dhindora, I have seen that you do good dance so will you be the choreographer of Selmon Bhai?” Replying to the same, “Woh meri ulti choreography kar denge. Ab who unpe depend karta hai woh Vivek Oberio wale karte hain yaa Katrina Kaif wali.” Watch the video at 2 minutes:

Haha Isn’t that hilarious?

Earlier speaking about Salman Khan, CarryMinati had told India Today, “Even if I work with Salman Khan it doesn’t mean that I cannot troll him and these celebrities have a lot of knowledge in terms of how the entertainment business works. I have realised log ko firstly farak nahi padhta and secondly, they understand that entertainment is entertainment.”

“I was in a position where I felt that I was done with just maintaining my channel and I needed to be more impactful. So, I wanted to do things that I was planning from the very beginning. So this was my moment and I am thankful for that,” he had added. He had also spilled the beans if he has auditioned for Bollywood films, he said, “I have given so many auditions but acting was not my primary focus. I was always like let’s see kya hota hai. I have auditioned for films and for platforms as well. My style is very different and I will never be satisfied with being just an actor. I want to be behind everything.”

