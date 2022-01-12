India’s favourite Digital Star Bhuvan Bam has been taking giant leaps in the realm of digital entertainment. Following a successful year with the release of his first-ever web-show Dhindora, the YouTube sensation has conquered a new high. Crossing 25 million subscribers and a record 4 billion collective views on his channel BB Ki Vines, Bhuvan is India’s first independent digital content creator to reach this exceptional milestone.

Bhuvan also became India’s first creator to release a web show, which has been creating much furore across India and beyond. With 5 lakh people watching live, Dhindora had the biggest show premiere ever and went on to become YouTube India’s most-watched show with 400 Million views and counting. Alongside Bhuvan essaying ten characters from BB Ki Vines Universe including some of his iconic characters like Titu Mama, Bablooji, Bhanchoddas and Sameer Fuddi, the series also featured renowned actors like Anup Soni, Rajesh Tailang and debutant Gayatri Bharadwaj.

Sharing his delight Bhuvan Bam said, “A great deal of time and thought had gone into crafting BBKV’s little universe, which eventually created a perpetual space in the hearts of our fans and audience. This journey on YouTube has been the most cherished and wholesome experience for me. These past 6 and a half years have truly been a blessing, the most important learning in a true sense. Obligated to my viewers for these numbers, it is owing to their love and support that BB Ki Vines has witnessed this.”

Bhuvan Bam is an artist who wears many hats – that of an actor, singer-songwriter, content creator, entrepreneur and philanthropist; he is not just your regular “influencer.” While he stepped into the world of digital entertainment by uploading short comedy sketches on his YouTube channel, Bam has, since then, broken countless conventional creative boundaries and won over millions of hearts.

The year 2022 seems to have begun on a positive note for Bhuvan. Having reached milestone viewership on his most sought out project, this masterstroke achievement for the young talent is one step forward in what is promised to be a blockbuster year with the commissioning of his second show in progress.

