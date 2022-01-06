Bhuvan Bam is one of the biggest YouTube content creators in our country. He started off with ‘BB Ki Vines’ and took it to the international level after getting extraordinary exposure from his fans all over the world. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when he promised Snoop Dogg at an event that from 3 million he will have 5 million followers by December; and little did he know, his wish came true in no time!

Advertisement

Bhuvan started off as a singer in a restaurant in Delhi and later started making videos for his YouTube channel. The comedian now has over 24 million followers on YouTube and 13 million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

Bhuvan Bam is just 27-year-old and is already massively successful in our country. Back in 2018, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Bhuvan opened up on how social media is the best way to polish the content and said, “The whole year [of 2017] was a rollercoaster for me. Starting from the Hindustan Times Game Changer Awards, I had some really amazing highs. One of my videos crossed 10 million views in eight days. These achievements are all the more special because it is all organic. No one is pushing my content and it’s all word of mouth. This has made me believe that if you have content and are talented, then social media is the best way to polish it.”

Bhuvan Bam further revealed that crossing five million followers on YouTube was an achievement for him and sharing an incident, he said, “I was at a conference in Los Angeles, some months back, to talk about my journey. The panel had stalwarts like [American] rapper Snoop Dogg and American TV show host Conan O’Brien. The audience was made up of 3,000 Google employees. During the conversation, I spontaneously said ‘By December, I will have five million subscribers’. At that time, I had 3 million subscribers. I didn’t realise it would come true.”

Whoa, that sounds crazy!

Well, Bhuvan Bam’s talent is incredible and he was last seen in a show titled ‘Dhindora’ on YouTube and received immense love and praise from critics as well as fans from all over the world.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sanjeeda Shaikh Flaunts Her Cleavage In A S*xy Satin Attire; Netizens Troll, “Tumhara Sharir Tumhare Haat Me Hai Aur Ijjat Bhi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube