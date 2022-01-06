After doing shows such as ‘Shastri Sisters’, ‘Ishq Ka Rang Safed’ and others, Ishita Ganguly is all set to enter the serial, ‘Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki’.

The actress says her entry will add a lot of drama to the show as it will bring a love triangle between Genda (played by Shrenu Parikh), her husband Varun (played by Akshay Mhatre) and Sandhya Gupta (essayed by Ishita Ganguly).

Ishita Ganguly talks about her character in ‘Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki’ and says: “Sandhya Gupta is a young free-spirited girl who belongs to a traditional conservative family. The most interesting part is that she and Varun had an intense love affair five years ago, but they broke off the relationship as she was not ready to settle.”

“But they say some stories do not end that easily, even though Sandhya decided to never come back into Varun’s life. But she accidentally ends up at Agarwal’s house. Now, the viewers have to wait and watch to see how my character’s entry will lead the story to a whole new emotional turmoil in Genda(Shrenu Parikh) and Varun’s life,” Ishita Ganguly adds.

Ishita expresses her excitement about joining the cast of the show, ‘Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki’.

Ishita Ganguly says: “I am extremely excited for my character’s entry into the show. What I adore about the show is that most because every character has a story and is given equal importance. Now I cannot wait to see how the viewers are going to react to Sandhya’s entry in the show.”

‘Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki’ airs on & TV.

