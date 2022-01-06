Sanjeeda Shaikh is currently making a lot of noise over her personal life. It has been a long time now that rumours suggested that the actress and husband Aamir Ali were separated. But now it is being said that the couple is officially divorced. Amidst it all, the beauty has nothing but sparkling eyes and a sizzling outfit to flaunt. Scroll below for all the details!

Off late, Sanjeeda has been quite active on social media. The beauty oozes oomph time and again over her s*xy outfits. In fact, a while ago, she even shared a video of herself in a black bikini top and a shimmery skirt. But all eyes are currently on her post that went live yesterday.

Sanjeeda Shaikh had shared a picture of herself in a satin green co-ord set yesterday. She was sitting on a couch with white background and posed with the most charismatic smile. The actress went filter-free and fans loved her raw avatar. Most of all, it was the deep-plunging neckline that left many drooling.

Sanjeeda Shaikh shared the picture captioning it with just a green heart emoticon. Many fans took to the comment section and praised her killer smile. However, there was a section that also trolled her for wearing such a revealing outfit.

A user wrote, “I don’t understand actresses jaise jaise Aged huti jati ha reveling zada start kar dite ha like her , or @ameesha_patel ,#RaniMukherjee etc”

Another wrote, “Tumara sharir tumare hatme he or Ijjat bhi”

“Nam sanjeeda aur harkat Gair sanjeeda….,” a comment read.

“Sram nhi ati ap ko sab dik ra he,” another questioned.

A user tweeted, “I don’t mean to say that social media should give an end, just give an end to this clothes”

