Kamaal R Khan has something bizarre or the other to say every single day. It was just yesterday that he threatened to destroy Salman Khan’s career and mentioned he won’t stop until the superstar is Zero! Now, KRK has a take on Bollywood’s Khan that includes Bhaijaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

Advertisement

It’s been more than a decade that Khans have been ruling the Bollywood industry. And it is not us, but the box office figures suggesting so. Even though it was a box office dud, Thugs Of Hindostan witnessed the biggest opening. Sultan, Chennai Express are amongst other biggies that sold massive tickets just because of Khans being associated with it.

Advertisement

Now, KRK claims that the era of Khans – Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan is now over. Just not that, Kamaal claims that the trio had a lot of ego and jealousy and it is only the wrath of it that they will face now.

KRK tweeted, “वक़्त किसी का नहीं है! वक़्त आना जाना है! मुगलों और अंग्रेजों की बादशाहत हिन्दुस्तान पर नहीं रही! और घमंडी खानों की बादशाहत bollywood पर नहीं रही! (Time belongs to none. It comes and goes, Mughals and British couldn’t continue ruling India. Similarly, Khans’ rule is now over)”

वक़्त किसी का नहीं है! वक़्त आना जाना है! मुगलों और अंग्रेजों की बादशाहत हिन्दुस्तान पर नहीं रही! और घमंडी खानों की बादशाहत bollywood पर नहीं रही! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 6, 2022

In another tweet, he continued, “इस्लाम में कहा गया है, कि घमंड और जलन, दोनों ही इंसान के पतन का सबसे बड़ा कारण है! Bollywood के खानों में घमंड और जलन कूट कूट कर भरा हुवा था! तो ज़ाहिर सी बात है, इनका पतन होना ही था! (It’s been said in Islam, ego and jealousy, both the factors make the biggest reason for one’s destruction. Both the things are in abundance in Bollywood’s Khans. So it is obvious, that they faced destruction)

इस्लाम में कहा गया है, कि घमंड और जलन, दोनों ही इंसान के पतन का सबसे बड़ा कारण है! Bollywood के खानों में घमंड और जलन कूट कूट कर भरा हुवा था! तो ज़ाहिर सी बात है, इनका पतन होना ही था! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 6, 2022

We wonder if Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan will also take action against KRK. Previously, Salman Khan had filed a defamation suit.

Must Read: Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Are All Set To Announce Their Wedding Date, Here’s When To Expect It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube