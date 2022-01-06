Despite a number of major states shutting down theatres all over again or applying curbs, there is no stopping Pushpa (Hindi). It is continuing to enjoy footfalls as if there isn’t anything around it that’s of concern, which also reflects a lot on how audiences are totally on board to watch films in theatres, despite the current pandemic situation.

Advertisement

This can well be seen from 2.25 crores that the film collected on Wednesday, after Monday stood at 2.75 crores and Tuesday was 2.50 crores. The falls so far are bare minimum and to think of it, if not for the restrictions then leave aside the falls, perhaps the film would have seen day by day improvement in numbers.

Advertisement

Pushpa has now gone past the 70 crores milestone as it stands at 70.44 crores. As mentioned a few days back, there is no end number that one can put on the film since it’s running its own race. With no new movie releasing this Friday either, the Allu Arjun film will have a free run and will continue to collect from whichever theatres it would be allowed to play.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Pushpa Box Office Day 19 (Early Trends): Allu Arjun’s Film Is Refusing To Slow Down

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube