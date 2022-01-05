Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home have performed exceptionally well at the Indian box office. Both the film performed way beyond expectations and we saw houseful boards outside theatres, which was a rare sight due to Covid.

Advertisement

It was Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi which brought hope on the face of exhibitors and filmmakers by making over 190 crores at the box office. However, the film failed to get a Hit or Super-Hit verdict in Koimoi’s Most Profitable Films Of 2021, due to its high budget. For the unversed, in the aforementioned list, only films with 100% profit or more are allowed.

Advertisement

Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa (Hindi) has earned a whopping profit of over 228.45%. The theatrical distribution rights of the Hindi version were reportedly sold at a low cost of 20 crores. However, the returns that have come are really surprising for all. Excluding the distribution cost, the film has made a profit of 45.69 crores (considering the last lifetime update of 65.69 crores).

Coming to Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film was reportedly sold at 75 crores in India for distribution. With 203.69 crores* coming in, the film has made a profit of 128.69 crores till now. Till now it has yielded a return of 171.58%, which is really huge considering its cost.

Pushpa and Spider-Man: No Way Home are the only Super-Hits of 2021, giving scope to more Hindi dubbed south films and Hollywood releases to spill magic at the Indian box office in the future.

Click here to know to see the profitable films’ table and know in detail about the same.

Must Read: Radhe Shyam Starring Prabhas & Pooja Hegde Postponed Amid Rise In Covid

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube