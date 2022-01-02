Spider-Man: No Way Home has gone past the Sooryavanshi lifetime score of 196 crores to emerge as the highest grossing film in India in 2022. Though there is a chance that Pushpa has already done that as well (or is quite close to doing so), one would wait for the official collections of its Telugu, Tamil and other south versions.

Though eventually it would still be Pushpa that would be the biggest of 2021 since the Hindi version is doing phenomenal business and has already overtaken daily numbers of the the Marvel superhero film, for now it’s Spider-Man: No Way Home that is enjoying the top spot.

This was made possible by growth evidenced on the first day of the New Year when 5 crores* more came in. This is a solid jump over 3 crores* that Spider-Man: No Way Home has managed on Friday. Holiday season meant that audiences were quite keen to step into theatres before busy days are back again in the coming week and as a result the collections further soared. Unfortunately for the film though, Gurgaon theatres are now shut and this is one city where the film has been doing phenomenal business right from the day of release due to several premium properties (3D, IMAX, 4DX) here.

Still, with 197.67 crores* in its kitty so far, Tom Holland starrer has far exceeded expectations and should enter the 200 Crore Club today.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

