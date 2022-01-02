There weren’t any nervous 90s for Spider-Man: No Way Home on its release since it was anyways spiriting towards the 100 Crore Club entry in its opening extended weekend itself. Now even when the film has entered the 190s, there aren’t any anxious moments either since it’s a given that a double century would be scored rather conveniently.

The Marvel flick has been going great guns ever since its release and that was seen on its third Friday as well when 3 crores* more were added to its total. For the last few days the Tom Holland starrer has stayed in the vicinity of 3 crores with Tuesday (3.65 crores), Wednesday (3.40 crores), Thursday (3.25 crores) and now Friday (3 crores*) staying above that mark.

In fact on regular days a dip in collections are expected at the turn of the week but New Year eve as well as no new release meant that there was no such threat.

With the overall total of Spider-Man: No Way Home reaching 192.67* crores, even some sort of jump in collections will allow an entry into the 200 Crore Club before the start of the new week. Post that it would be all about consolidating further on its blockbuster success.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

