Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland enjoyed a terrific run at the Indian box office. The film has completed its 15 days’ theatrical run and is already 3rd highest-grossing Hollywood film in India.

After Sooryavanshi, Spider-Man: No Way Home managed to bring storm in Indian theatres. Released in multiple languages, the film opened to a staggering number of 32.67 crores. If faced competition from another money-spinner, Pushpa, but still put up a big total at the end of 15 days.

It proved how the content is always king and people will come to theatres if the film really has something to offer.

Here’s the daily breakdown of Spider-Man: No Way Home:

Day 1- 32.67 crores

Day 2- 20.37 crores

Day 3- 26.10 crores

Day 4- 29.23 crores

First weekend (4-day)- 108.37 crores

Day 5- 12.10 crores

Day 6- 10.40 crores

Day 7- 8.70 crores

Day 8- 8.50 crores

First week (8-day)- 148.07 crores

Day 9- 6.75 crores

Day 10- 10.10 crores

Day 11- 10 crores

Day 12- 4.45 crores

Day 13- 3.65 crores

Day 14- 3.10 crores*

Day 15- 2.50 crores*

Second week- 40.55 crores*

Lifetime- 188.37 crores*

