Antim starring Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan is one of the rare Bollywood movies which has received tons of praise during recent times. It’s helmed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, the man who helmed cults like Vaastav and Natasamrat (Marathi film).

Advertisement

It’s known that the film was earlier supposed to release on OTT. Thankfully, theatres were reopened and the film was made available for big-screen viewing. It was released amid a 50% occupancy rule in Maharashtra, the biggest market of Bollywood. Surprisingly, the numbers haven’t been as expected, but overall the run is decent.

Advertisement

Let’s see how much Antim has made at the box office till now.

Here’s the daily breakdown of Antim:

Day 1- 5.03 crores

Day 2- 6.03 crores

Day 3- 7.55 crores

First weekend- 18.61 crores

Day 4- 3.24 crores

Day 5- 2.90 crores

Day 6- 2.50 crores

Day 7- 2.10 crores

First week- 29.35 crores

Day 8- 1.25 crores

Day 9- 1.76 crores

Total- 32.36 crores

Must Read: KRK Calls Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui A Soft P*rn Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube