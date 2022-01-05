Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) isn’t slowing down despite Covid cases taking a heavy toll on other films present in theatres. What’s more surprising is that the film is beating both biggies- Spider-Man: No Way Home and 83, even on weekdays. Let’s see what’s the new thing this magnum opus has managed to do.

Allu Arjun starrer is enjoying its third week in theatres, same like Spider-Man: No Way Home. Speaking of Ranveer Singh‘s 83, the film is in its second week. Despite both being big multiplex movies (more ticket prices, of course), Allu Arjun’s film is managing to surpass them on weekdays, considering it’s a single-screen film.

Now talking about the Monday numbers, Pushpa with its Hindi version, has managed to surpass the same-day collections of both Spider-Man: No Way Home and 83, which just witnessed their third and second Monday, respectively. The film earned 2.75 crores on its third Monday. No Way Home made 1.35 crores on the same day, while Ranveer Singh’s sports drama did a business of 2.01 crores.

It’s really a great feat considering Pushpa wasn’t promoted at all in its Hindi version, except releasing a trailer. The same thing is expected from Tuesday numbers too. Let’s see how things turn out once the official number comes in.

Meanwhile, Pushpa has done a business of 65.69 crores (as per the last official update) with its Hindi version. Given the momentum and tremendous hold, many even predicting its entry in the 100 crore club. However, it looks highly impossible considering rising Covid cases in Maharashtra (where the film is working the most). Total theatres’ shut down is expected here very soon. Let’s see how things move from here.

