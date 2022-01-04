There were faint, just faint hopes, after the second weekend that the absence of any new releases will allow ‘83 to stay afloat to some extent at least. After all, there was a good jump from Friday to Saturday and then Sunday had stayed stable too. Not that the collections were out of the world but they were allowing the film to keep adding some moolah in its kitty.

Advertisement

Well, the overall haul will now remain low only since Monday collections have come down. The film managed to bring in just 1.90 crores* and they are much below even Pushpa (Hindi) which had been released a week earlier. The film 83 needed to be closer to Friday collections of 4.36 crores and stay at least in the 3 crores range to have a shot at the 125 crores lifetime but now it will stay much below that.

Advertisement

So far, the Ranveer Singh starrer has collected 93.17 crores* and while it will make it to the 100 Crore Club by its third weekend, there isn’t much post that which can be expected out of it.

Flop.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Must Read: 83 Box Office (Overseas): Ranveer Singh Starrer Puts Up A Decent Total

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube