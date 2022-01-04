It seems like the holiday season is continuing for Pushpa (Hindi), there is no COVID in the air, theatres are open across the country, there are no night restrictions, and there are no other films to challenge its run either.

Such is the kind of supremacy that the Allu Arjun starrer is currently showing at the box office that history is being created, well, literally.

This was pretty much seen on Monday when the film accumulated 2.75 crores more. Compared to Friday collections of 3.50 crores, this is a very good hold. In fact even as a standalone number these are very good collections for the third Monday and here we are talking about a dubbed Pushpa which is already in the superhit zone and could well be aiming for a blockbuster tag if it continues like this for 8-10 more days.

Standing at 65.69 crores, Pushpa is just going on and on with no interruption in sight. It is collecting far more than both ‘83 and Spider-Man: No Way Home now, and the postponement of Jersey as well as RRR has further helped its cause. There will be interruption felt at the time of release of Valimai on 13th January but till then it is going to be a home run for Pushpa.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

