It wasn’t easy for Vijay Deverakonda’s fans who had to actually wait for a year for any update on his project with Ananya Panday after it was announced. Their prayers were finally answered as the makers revealed the title and the first look. Titled Liger the film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma. The first look has now made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype? Section. Scroll below to see the first look poster and also don’t forget to drop

In ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Liger’s reception amongst the audience.

Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh stars Ananya Panday opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The first poster stars Deverakonda in a complete fighter avatar. What is to be primarily notices is the presence of a Lion and Tiger half and half in the background. The tagline says Saala Crossbreed and there has to be a twist associated with it.

How much did you like the poster? Vote right here:

Polls How much did you like the first look of Liger Featuring Vijay Deverakonda? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

