Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandes is dealing with some tough times since the mid-2021 after she has been allegedly accused of her involvement with infamous con-man Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a 200-crore money laundering case. Well, it now looks like the start of 2022 is also falling pretty tough on the actress, as the latest reports claim that the actress’ mother has suffered a massive heart stroke.

It indeed is a very rough start of the year for the Housefull actress. Read on to know what exactly happened with the actress’ mother!

According to reports by Pinkvilla, a source close to them has claimed that Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother Kim Fernandez has suffered a heart stroke in Bahrain.

The source also claims that Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother Kim Fernandez was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital in Bahrain, soon after she suffered the stroke. Kim is said to be currently receiving medical assistance and supervision in the hospital. Further updates on Jacqueline’s mom are yet awaited.

It is to be noted that Jacqueline’s family has been residing in Manama Bahrain for quite a few years.

Meanwhile, con-man Sukesh Chandrashekhar recently made a shocking confession regarding the Bhoot Police actress. Sukesh confessed that he was in a relationship with Fernandez and that their relationship has nothing to do with the criminal case.

On the professional front, Jacqueline was last seen in Pavan Kirpalani’s Bhoot Police alongside Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan, and Arjun Kapoor. The film was released on Disney+Hotstar. The Sri-Lankan diva also has some amazing projects lined up for the future, which are, Attack, Bachchan Pandey, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, and Ram Setu.

If the words of the sources are true, then we hope that Jacqueline Fernandez’s mom recovers quickly and once again bounces back to being a healthy person soon!

