Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed yet another twist in the form of challengers. Surbhi Chandna along with Vishal Singh, Akanksha Puri and Munmun Dutta have entered the ‘fake house.’ While it was just for a few hours, we would all love to see these celebrities enter the show as contestants. Well, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress is surely a great fit.

Earlier this season, it was being reported that Nidhi Bhanushali and Disha Vakani may enter the show as contestants. But none of that actually turned out to be true. Instead, in the most unexpected scenario, we saw Munmun enter the show last Weekend Ka Vaar.

Now, Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna is opening about her take on the challengers entering Bigg Boss 16 as contestants. Talking about Munmun Dutta, she told ETimes TV, “Munmun can be a strong competition, she’s khatarnak and will give a tough fight.”

Just not that, Surbhi Chandna also shared her lesser-known connection with Munmun Dutta. She revealed doing a cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at a very young age.

“Taarak happened to me when I was very young and I didn’t have the guts to go and speak to Munmun at that point of time. I went there to do a job and I saw for the first time how efficiently everyone sits on the sets and did their lines. From Dilip Joshi ji to Munmun Dutta, I did not have the guts to talk to all of them, I would talk to them during the scenes but not otherwise. I would fumble also during my dialogues but they were very warm. When I saw her yesterday, I said ‘Oh my God’,” Surbhi Chandna revealed!

