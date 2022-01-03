Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya becomes a bride in her debut music video composed by Meet Bros and sung by Asees Kaur. The teaser is already out and fans are in love. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

Talented and flawless actress Divyanka is known for her most popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was last seen in a reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is now all set to enter the independent music space.

Advertisement

Tripathi Dahiya marks her debut with Babul da Vehda, an achingly beautiful music video composed by Meet Bros and sung by Asees Kaur, the singer who is known for her hits like ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, ‘Tere Naal Pyaar Hogaya’, ‘Tujhe Kaise Pata Na Chala’ etc.

Presented by MB music label, penned by lyricist Kumaar, Babul Da Vehda song is composed by Meet Bros, with vocals by Asees Kaur. An achingly sweet romantic track that brings out the right emotions with Asees‘ flawless vocals.

The teaser of Babul Da Vehda was unveiled a while ago. Check out Divyanka Tripathi and her heart-warming portrayal below:

The song releases on 5th January 2022. Divyanka Tripathi fans, are you excited?

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15 Challenger Vishal Singh Almost Got Into A Fight With Taarak Mehta Actress Munmun Dutta: “The Atmosphere Hits You Really Strongly”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube