Anupamaa fans couldn’t stop praising the show on social media. The craze to witness romance between Rupali Ganguly’s titular character and Gaurav Khanna’s Anuj Kapadia is currently the audience’s demand. Since Anuj’s entry, the life of Anu has taken changed drastically. Meanwhile, did you know, Gaurav wasn’t always the first choice to helm the character?

The family drama revolves around the life of the titular character, who part ways with her ambitions to look after her family. However, she feels dejected when she fails to get any recognition for her sacrifices. She then decides to live on her own terms.

Meanwhile, admirers of the show feel so much connected with Anupama and Anuj Kapadia that they even call them, MaAn. Meanwhile, as per reports by Telly Chakkar, small screen stars such as Gurmeet Choudhary, Karan Patel, Arhaan Behll and Gautam Gulati, were initially approached to play Anuj before Gaurav Khanna landed the role.

Gurmeet Choudhary impressed everyone after playing Lord Ram in Ramayana, however, the actor refused to work on Anupamaa because he couldn’t connect with Anuj Kapadia’s character. Meanwhile, Gautam Gulati was more inclined towards working on Bollywood films, rather than returning to Television.

On the other hand, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya fame Arhaan Behll declined to work on the show as he was busy with some other projects. Lastly, Karan Patel wasn’t keen on doing the show due to his personal commitments.

In the end, Anuj Kapdia’s role in Anupamaa finally went to Gaurav Khanna, even fans think that no one could have done justice to the role.

Earlier in an interview with SpotboyE, Gaurav shared his excitement to work on such a popular show, he said, “I always wanted to work with Rajan Shahi for the longest time and the moment I got the chance to play this role I was really happy and grasped it with both hands. Appreciation for my character is great and people are loving my character. Wherever I go people have started addressing me as Anuj and it feels amazing. Some come and tell me I have made spectacles back in fashion. I used it just to add age touch to my character and to look it more mature. I am happy that it has worked so well. I hope the audience keeps loving the show.”

