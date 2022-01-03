Urfi Javed has turned out to be a sensation in the television world thanks to her awkward fashion sense, which most find it hard to relate with. But does it even matter to her? The Bigg Boss OTT contestant is time and again dropping bombs and creating debate on social media. This time is no different!

The only resolution Urfi must have taken is to come up with most fashionista avatars this year. The actress made a paparazzi appearance yesterday where she opted for a black cut-out dress.

Urfi Javed opted for a halter neck black dress that had cut-outs all across the upper half. It was also designed with a thigh-high slit and the actress paired the attire with a grey blazer. No accessories, golden eyes, nude lips and long tresses completed her entire look.

Urfi Javed complemented her black attire with white heels. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant made heads turn as she appeared to pose for the paps. One of the photographers asked her to smile. However, the beauty declined and responded, “Smile doesn’t go with this look.”

As expected, netizens ended up trolling Urfi as soon as the video surfaced on the internet.

A user wrote, “She just need a psychologist”

Another wrote, “Urfi javed – u need to have new year resolution ki ‘ab se aur phate kapde nahi pehanungi‘”

“Not comfortable,” mentioned another.

A user questioned, “Bhai is it winter dress or cost ziada banaya tha”

“omg,” laughed another.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed has also shared a lot about her personal struggles in the media. She recently opened up on how having less money made her feel like a loser.

