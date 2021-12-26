Urfi Javed is known for her out of the box fashion sense. Be it a cut-out dress or a bikini, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant can flaunt it all with utmost confidence. She is trolled almost every second day but boy! she doesn’t give a damn. The actress is now opening up on the dark phase of her life.

As most know, Urfi rose to fame with her stint in Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT. She was the first contestant to be evicted but amongst the rare ones who have been successful post the show. Her fashion appearances are often a topic of debate but have also earned her massive followers on social media.

In the latest post, Urfi Javed could be seen wearing lavender and white tie-dye bra with complementing pants. She oozes confidence like a diva and we’re loving it! However, it is the caption of the picture that has grabbed most eyeballs.

Urfi Javed wrote, “You know how many times I’ve failed? I can’t even count now! A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live. I still don’t have a lot of money, successful career and I’m still single but I have hope.”

She continued, “The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I’m still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way. Some pep talk before the year ends! Get up, fight, repeat. You’re stronger than the situations around you.”

Well, a huge shoutout to Urfi Javed for making it through all the highs and the lows!

