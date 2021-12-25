The Kapil Sharma Show enjoys a huge fan following across the country with a promising cast and writing. The talk show features different celebrities every week as almost all Bollywood films are promoted on it to reach a wider range of audience. Social media star Jamie Lever recently joined the team and looks like she is already leaving an impression with her work.

For the unversed, Jamie is Johnny Lever’s daughter who rose to fame through her social media posts. Her father-daughter videos are a major hit on the internet with creative ideas and hilarious audios. She has also worked in Kapil Sharma’s Bollywood debut film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon which hit the theatres in 2015.

In the most recent promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, some of India’s best singers including Sunidhi Chauhan, Harshdeep Kaur, Salman Ali, and the musical duo Salim-Sulaiman. In a part of the promo comedian Krushna Abhishek can be seen entertaining the guests while in another Kapil Sharma executes a hilarious troll comments segment.

In a part of the video, Jamie Lever can be seen doing an impression of veteran musician Asha Bhosle. She gets her talking style and mannerism perfectly rightly, leavening the audience in splits almost instantly.

While acting like Asha Bhosle, Jamie says, “Main ek baat zaroor kahungi, pehle ka zamana kuch aur tha, aj ka zamana kuch aur hai, hai na? Pehle jo tha ki Tansen gate the tih Deepak jal jata tha aur aj dekhiye, Sunidhi gati hai toh Hardeep jal jati hai. Hardeep gati hai toh Sunidhi jal jati hai. Aur ye dono jab gate hai toh mujhse toh raha hi nahi jata.”

The comedian jokingly states,“Mere pas fitness pe bhi ek gana hai” and goes on to sing ‘Piya Tu’ just the way Ashaji does.

Kapil Sharma seems visibly confused with her declaration and asks her “Isme fitness kaha hai”. To this, Jamie sings the ‘Ha Ha Ha’ part of the song while performing a breathing exercise right there. Have a look at the promo.

