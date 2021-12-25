Everyone loved that ‘mama-bhanja’ bond that Govinda and Krushna Abhishek shared with each other. Trouble in the family began over a tweet about ‘actor’s dancing in marriages for money.’ The tweet made by Kashmera Shah was taken upon themselves by the superstar and his wife Sunita Ahuja. Things only have turned more bitter day by day.

For the unversed, Krushna and Arti’s mother, who is also the sister of the superstar, celebrates her 66th birthday today. It’s going to be a little celebration for the family. Owing to the same, the entire family is flying down to Mumbai for a get-together. Unfortunately, Govinda will mostly give a miss to the event!

Asked if Govinda will be a part of the celebrations, Arti Singh told Hindustan Times, “He isn’t. I don’t think he will come. I haven’t spoken to him in a long time, especially since all of this began. It makes me feel bad. But I feel everyone should be together. For me it is sad that sab alag hogaye. I just hope they reunite.”

Arti Singh also revealed that she tried sorting out the issues between Krushna Abhishek and mama Govinda. “I did try, but I didn’t get any response. I just feel people should let go and forgive. Meet when you are alive and don’t wait for something tragic to happen,” she added.

Meanwhile, the family feud only got more ugly when the Coolie No 1 actor graced The Kapil Sharma Show earlier this year. Krushna gave the episode a miss and his statement irked Sunita, who accused him of using Govinda’s name for publicity.

Eventually, Kashmera Shah also got into the matter to defend Krushna Abhishek.

