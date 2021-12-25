Bollywood and the Khan members of it have managed to capture millions of fan’s hearts across the globe. One of them, Saif Ali Khan, has his own superior fan following since his arrival in the B-town. However, other than his movies the actor is also known for engaging in some nasty controversies too. Well, one such controversy is said to have affected his then wife Amrita Singh.

Read on to know what actually happened with the actor and how did it affect his ex wife!

So, during the 90s, Saif Ali Khan was gaining tremendous fame for his movie ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ with Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. The movie was deemed to be a huge hit at the box office. Well, every hard work deserves a huge celebration undoubtedly. With such intention, the Pataudi prince took off to a nightclub with his friends to celebrate his film. However, what was supposed to be a night filled with enjoyment turned into a controversial night for the actor for getting into a fight with a random guy in the club.

After some time passed, Saif Ali Khan then opened up about the fight during an interview, and also revealed that it affected his ex-wife Amrita Singh. During the conversation, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor revealed that he visited a night club with his friends after the premiere of his film ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari.’ He then said that in the club, some random two girls requested him to dance with them. Saif mentioned that he danced with the girls for some while and later left.

Further explaining the whole situation, Saif said that one of the girl’s boyfriend came up to him and threatened him by saying that he would smash his million-dollar face. The actor then revealed that the guy later punched him on his forehead for dancing with his girlfriend.

During the same interview, Saif then went on to apologise to his ex-wife Amrita Singh on camera and admitted that she would be very upset with the whole fiasco. He ended the interview by saying that he would not want such incidents to occur in the future.

Chick here to watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cS8bCFZl6F8

Truly a gentleman!

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in his recent release, Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

Video Credits: Lehren Retro.

