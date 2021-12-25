Sooraj Barjatya’s film Maine Pyar Kiya was released in 1989. The film is considered to be one of the most iconic and loved films of Salman Khan. The film also gave Bhagyashree who became an overnight star and won a million hearts with the portrayal of a shy girl opposite Salman.

However, much to everyone’s surprise she left Bollywood and got married to businessman-turned-actor/producer, Himalaya Dasani. Even after so many years, she is still remembered by many. The actress once recalled a funny incident that had taken place on the sets of the film involving her husband and Salman.

Back in 2017, during a conversation with ETimes, Bhagyashree recalled candid moments of the making of the iconic film, Maine Pyaar Kiya. She revealed how she had warned her co-star Salman Khan to maintain distance from her to avoid link-up rumours.

The actress said, “Salman was the first to know about my relationship with Himalaya during the shoot of the song, Dil Deewana. He would follow me around and hum the song in my ear. I kept warning him that people will start talking about us. After irritating me for half a day, he said that he knew about Himalaya. He even suggested that I call Himalaya to the location. They were cordial when they met.”

Bhagyashree then added, “My husband (Himalaya) was possessive and he wasn’t comfortable seeing me romancing other men on screen. In fact, my in-laws are more comfortable and cool about me acting than him.”

The actress’ son Abhimanyu Dassani also held an Instagram live chat wherein he revealed some stories about the making of Maine Pyaar Kiya. Revealing one of his fondest memories, he said, “There’s this one memory I clearly have from Maine Pyar Kiya. Nobody knows this, but Sooraj Barjatya, the director, had actually pursued my mother for over a month before she had said, ‘Yes,’ to the film. That was really something and it’s something I vividly look back at to this day. I just wish that one day I’d be fortunate or privileged enough to have a filmmaker pursue me like that for a role. That’d be a really nice feeling.”

