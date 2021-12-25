When it comes to fashion, Bollywood’s cutest diva, Alia Bhatt never fails to amaze us with her choices! During the screening of the most awaited film of the year 83, the Brahmastra actor donned a pretty little black dress and we can for sure say that she completely nailed the look!

The makers of the film had organised the screening of the film in Mumbai and it was a star-studded affair. From Janhvi Kapoor to Ayushmann Khurrana, many Bollywood big names attended the premiere.

Well, let’s get back to talking about the dress and the deets! For the premiere of 83, Alia Bhatt was styled by Lakshmi Lehr. Talking about her red carpet avatar, the Raazi actress was seen wearing a pretty bodycon strapless mini dress with sparkly silver dots over the dress. The dress is said to be designed by designer Yousef Akbar. Her shimmery dress was wrapped with a long black fabric which gave it an adorable gown sort of look to the whole outfit. Alia completed her whole look with very smoky yet subtle make-up and sexy black stilettos!

Alia looked no less than a princess with that glamorous outfit on the red carpet. However, trolls being trolls ended up spewing hate over it with their nasty comments on the internet. Well, the dress which has been getting trolled, costs an insane amount which will blow your mind!

Hold your breath, because Alia’s black and grey mini-dress from designer Yousef Akbar cost her USD 2965, which is equal to a whopping amount of Rs. 2,33,675.95. Yes, you have read that absolutely right!

The dreamy dress would undoubtedly remain a long time dream for the trollers!

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt is all set to feature in S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR, and in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor.

