Nia Sharma may be away from the daily soap world, but there’s a lot that the actress has on her plate. She is currently a panellist on Ladies vs Gentlemen and has a couple of exciting projects coming up. The actress recently wore a backless black dress for a recent song launch and netizens have mixed reactions. Scroll below for details.

As most know, a remake of Saat Samundar Paar has been released by Sa Re Ga Ma music featuring Nia Sharma. The beauty oozes oomph with her glamorous looks and sizzling moves. In order to promote the same, a launch event was organized to which Nia wore a black dress.

The outfit was designed with a deep plunging neckline. It held the upper half of the body with a hook along with a cutout below the chest. The knee-length bodycon dress was a halter piece. While fans went gaga, a part of netizens had issues with the backless part of the dress.

Nia Sharma shared her look on Instagram and captioned the post, “Verified I don’t like going out much, But I like the idea of dressing up.. don’t know how that works though…☺️ #saatsamundarpaar launch”

In another picture, Nia flaunted her back. Fans couldn’t help but notice her side b**b in the post.

Many took to the comment section and slammed the actress over her ‘revealing’ look.

“Andr kuch b pehen ne ka man ni hota na 😂😂i know yr hme b yhi chahiye ki tum andr kuch na pehno,” a user wrote.

A user commented, “B** toh pehenle”

Another wrote, “Bhootni”

“Din din bhoot hote ja rhe ho jamai raja serial mai kitna sundar,” a comment read.

A user wrote, “Kya faida aise pese ka jo tumhara sharir b dhaanp na saka😢”

“Aj didi Bella Hadid bani hai,” a user wrote.

“Shame on you, worst dress,” a comment read.

Check out the pictures below:

What is your take on the dress pulled off by Nia Sharma?

