Reality star Urfi Javed has often been the epitome of drama on the internet with her creative and unique DIY outfits. Some of her followers absolutely love the fact that she creates her own outfits and pulls them off with utmost confidence. But some are also not a fan of her fashion sense. The actor was recently trolled again on social media and this time it involves a short cutout dress.

For the unversed, Urfi has often been subjected to trolling especially in cases where she was showing a little more skin than usual. Previously, she was heavily criticized for wearing outfits inspired by international fashion icons like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. The actor rose to fame through Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT and has stayed in the news ever since.

In Urfi Javed’s most recent look, she was spotted dressed in a thin cut-out dark blue dress which fell a few inches above the knee level. The outfit had way too many cuts, barely qualifying as a short dress. It was more of an added cover with numerous strings around the neck and back region. Urfi added a pair of matching shorts and a bikini top as an inner and styled the look with minimum accessories.

Her hair was tied up in a high bun with prominent curls while she chose a set of contrasting white heels to go with the look. Urfi Javed also kept her makeup simple with nude lipstick and smokey eyes.

As the video went viral on social media, numerous people expressed their disappointment with the look. Some of her followers called it gorgeous but most reactions were negative.

A fan commented, “Wo sab to Thik hai , ye pahana Kaise honga 😂”

Another comment read, “Re baba ye mera pocha h re .. subh se dhoond rha tha m esko”

“What kind of fashion she follows 🤔”, another one said

An internet user also commented, “Isko darji ke pass bhejo 😂”

