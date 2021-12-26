TV actress turned Union Minister Smriti Irani is quite active on social media. She took to Instagram on Saturday to share good news for her followers. She announced that her daughter Shanelle is engaged to her boyfriend Arjun Bhalla. Scroll down to know more.

She shared beautiful pictures of the couple and in the first picture, Shanelle was proposed at a picturesque location by Arjun, who went down on his knees for the special occasion. The second image showed a selfie where the couple is seen smiling flaunting the engagement ring.

Sharing the pictures, Union Minister Smriti Irani wrote a heartfelt note that read, “To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our mad cap family .. bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law and worse .. me for a Saas … (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani #newbeginnings “.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Smriti Irani is well known for her role as Tulsi Virani, the protagonist of the “saas-bahu” show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi which was produced by in Ekta Kapoor‘s Balaji Telefilms. She holds the record of winning five consecutive Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Actress – Popular, four Indian Telly Awards.

Smriti Irani also has two more children Zohr and Zoish apart from Shanelle. Zohr and Zoish are Smriti’s children with her husband Zubin Irani. On the other hand, Shanelle is Zubin’s daughter from his first marriage to Mona Irani.

So what do you think about Smiti Irani’s heartfelt note for her daughter Shanelle’s engagement? Let us know in the comments.

