The Kapil Sharma show has come to be one of the most popular and funniest talk shows in the television industry. It was recently noticed that Indian politician Smriti Irani was going to appear in the talk show, but for some reason, she did not make it to the sets.

Advertisement

Let’s find out what was the reason behind her not arriving on the set.

Advertisement

Actually, Smriti Irani was stopped by a guard from entering the Kapil Sharma Show’s set. The reason for not letting her in seemed to be a misunderstanding by the guard. It is said that the guard for the comedy talk show’s set had no clue the “Minister Of Women & Child Development Of India” was arriving as a guest on the show.

As per reports in News18, it claims that the Guard was wondering why Minister Smriti Irani would come on the show without any security or bouncers along with her. The Minister waited for 30 mins before she left as she had to catch a flight. On hearing about what happened, Kapil Sharma was furious over the guard slammed him. Kapil also apologized to Smriti for the misunderstanding.

Talking about the show, The Kapil Sharma show stars various celebrities for a fun and entertaining interview with comedian Kapil Sharma as the host of the show. Along with Kapil, the show also features many other comedians such as Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and many more. The show also sees Archana Puran Singh take the judge’s position on the show. She replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu who was previously the one to take the seat.

Meanwhile, reports have also come in that Smriti Irani has been working on her fitness. Recently the Minister took it to her Instagram account sharing an image of herself. The said image showed her enjoying her time in the greenery, picking out flowers from a tree. She is seen wearing a printed ethnic wear in the image. She captioned the image by saying: “जो पहुँच के पार है , वहीं पर बहार है …#फूल न तोड़ें #sunday.”

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Bhuvan Bam Wants To Be On The Sets Of Manoj Bajpayee’s Film Having Chai With Him, Says “Mujhe Inka Jaise Banna”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube