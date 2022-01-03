Pushpa has broken all box office myths that were developed after the second wave of Covid. Starring Allu Arjun, the film is showing an extraordinary trend, something which is hard to see even during a normal time. Let’s see how the magic of ‘Pushparaj’ has stormed the country on day 17.

Advertisement

On one hand, Covid cases are increasing with a big spike, while on the other hand, Allu Arjun‘s mass entertainer is growing strength to strength. The film just came off from the third weekend, and one must say, the numbers were out of the world. A jump of over 100 percent had been witnessed, which is rare to see.

Advertisement

Speaking of day 17 i.e. third Sunday, Pushpa has made a terrific sum of 10-11 crores (inclusive of all languages). Out of these numbers, a big chunk has been contributed by the Hindi version, which is performing way beyond expectations. The grand total of the film now stands at 227.80-228.80 crores. The film is now aiming for a 250 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Despite all the restrictions and Covid situation, Pushpa has done an unbelievable job. But unfortunately, the film might suffer as many states are planning a total shut down of theatres due to the rise in Covid. Especially, the restrictions in Maharashtra will hamper a big chunk of the film’s business.

Let’s see how the situation turns out in the next few days.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: RRR Postponed Indefinitely, Makers Of Ram Charan & Jr NTR Starrer Confirm With Heavy Heart: “We Are Left With No Choice”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube