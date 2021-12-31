Expect the most unexpected from Urfi Javed. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant rose to fame with her unique dressing sense. She has the talent to literally turn any piece of clothing into fashionista attire. But in a recent post, the actress has done the unthinkable as she flaunted her love bites! Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

Earlier, Urfi had opened up about some really personal experiences. She accused her ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat of taking away the opportunity of landing with a role in Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa. The actress had also previously shared her casting couch experiences.

Advertisement

In her latest story, Urfi Javed ended up sharing a picture of her back. The actress could be seen wearing an orange revealing top with a colourful bottom. One could witness a lot of red marks on her back, which also may be a disturbing sight for many.

“The lovebites were given by a chair, can you believe that?” Urfi Javed captioned her post. Well, the suspense surely would leave a lot of fans disappointed who were thinking the marks were actually given by a man.

Check out a glimpse below:

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed recently flaunted her confidence in a tie-dye bra with a lavender skinny jeans. She also revealed a tough phase of her life as she captioned the post, “You know how many times I’ve failed ? I can’t even count now ! A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life . My life was seriously fucked up . Failed career , failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live . I still don’t have a lot of money , successful career and I’m still single but I have hope. The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Anupamaa: Fans Love Rupali Ganguly & Gaurav Khanna’s Flirty Moment, Netizen Says “Itna Openly Flirting Karoge Toh Aur Pyaar Ho Jayega”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube