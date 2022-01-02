Actor Amit Tandon has recreated legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s famous song ‘Ek Haseena Thi’ from the movie ‘Karz’.

Advertisement

He says: “‘Ek Haseena Thi’ is one of my favourite songs. I always wanted to sing it for a special day and finally I sang it for my fans on New Year’s Eve. I’m glad that my audience is enjoying and appreciating me for the song.”

Advertisement

Amit Tandon began his showbiz career by participating in ‘Indian Idol 1’ way back in 2004. Amit is known for featuring in shows like ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ and others. He wants to enjoy his music and acting career.

Amit Tandon said, “Along with my music career I’m also open to TV, Bollywood or OTT projects. I’m planning to treat my fans with a number of songs in 2022. I’m already working on a few of the songs which will be out very soon. I just hope everyone of us enjoys enough opportunities this year and hope this Omicron virus turns out to be nothing serious and we all can overcome this.”

Amit has released the song on his own YouTube channel.

Must Read: Hunarbaaz, India’s Got Talent, Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawaan & More – 2022 Has Some Amazing Shows In The Pipeline

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube