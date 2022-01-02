Nora Fatehi is in the news nowadays for either her connection to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, her song Dance Meri Rani with Guru Randhawa or now testing COVID positive. Recently the actress, along with Guru visited The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their song and the promo of the same is out.

Advertisement

The makers recently took to social media and shared a few glimpses of what’s in store for the audiences. From Nora mean talking about Guru to later kissing him and making the host jealous, read on to know what all happens in the episode.

Advertisement

In the promo shared by the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show, the host teased Guru Randhawa about Nora Fatehi. As reported by Hindustan Times, Kapil asks the singer, “Pichhle video mein aapne inko robot banaya, iss video mein aapne inko jalpari banaya. Sachchi batana, mann mein kya banana chahte ho? (In the previous video, Naach Meri Rani, you made her a robot, in this video, you made her a mermaid. Tell the truth, what do you really want to make her in your heart)?” Hearing this, Guru laughed and replied that he will answer it the next time he’s on the show.

In the same promo, we also see Kapil Sharma ask Nora Fatehi if Guru Randhawa’s dancing skills have improved since their first collab, Naach Meri Rani. Answering the host, the Saki Saki dancer said there has been improvement before adding, “Actually, mujhe lagta hai ki agar woh mere saath nahi hai toh woh naachta nahi hai (I think he does not dance when he is not with me)” She added, “Baaki music videos mein sirf ek hi cheez karta hai,” before imitating him rubbing his palms together, leaving Kapil and all in attendance in splits.

Hearing her statement and seeing the gesture, Guru complained “That was mean,” leading to Nora placing a kiss on his cheek to placate him. Kapil Sharma, seeing this then asks if she kisses a guy every time she says something mean about him. On hearing her say ‘of course’, he then tells her, “Mereko 8-10 mean baatein bolo (Say 8-10 mean things about me).”

Check out the promo here:

Do you like Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa’s chemistry? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15 Creates History By Telecasting The ‘Most Boring’ NY Episode Of All Seasons, Netizens Say “Thank You For Ruining NYE”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube