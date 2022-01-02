The New Year celebration in the Bigg Boss 15 house refreshed contestants after several popular singers, actors and dancers graced the show. However, in the last night’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan announced the entry of four challengers, Surbhi Chandna, Vishal Singh, Munmun Dutta and Akanksha Puri. The new housemates are here to create havoc in the life of contestants.

Artists such as Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiya, Jannat Zubair, Siddharth Nigam, Shekhar Ravjivani and others graced the show for the NY celebration.

Meanwhile, the stay of challengers Surbhi Chandna, Vishal Singh, Munmun Dutta and Akanksha Puri will last for a day. Now it is sure that the lives of Bigg Boss 15 contestants will be turned upside down as they will be going through a number of torturous tasks, before entering the finale week.

A source close to Bigg Boss 15 told ETimes, “The four challengers will stay in a separate section of the house. They will perform tasks, which will then be replicated by the contestants. They will enter the BB house tonight.”

In the promo shared by the makers, Bigg Boss informs contestants that four prominent personalities are staying separately in the house, listening to the announcement, contestants freak out as they’re unaware of the twist. In the promo, Surbhi talking on camera challenges contestants to find loopholes now, referring to them after they cancelled a number of tasks in the past.

In another segment of the promo, one can see Nishant Bhatt vomiting after challengers give them some kind of task. Each contestant is seen distressed as they are faced with some hardest challenges they have ever faced in the house.

Looks like Bigg Boss 15 makers are doing something out of the box to regain their top spot in the TRP charts as the past weeks have been really dull.

