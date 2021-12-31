Recently Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa took to social media and informed their fans and followers that they were all set to welcome her first child. Post that, the comedienne has joked with the paparazzi who follows celebs around and even asked them to pay for her delivery and more.

Advertisement

Now once again, Bharti interacted with the paps. This time she called them her soon-to-be kid’s mama (uncle from the mother’s side) and even asked them what they think the kid’s gender will be. Scroll below to glimpse and read about their interaction.

Advertisement

A while ago Bharti Singh met the media/paparazzi as she attended a shoot for an upcoming event. While there, the paps asked her, “khushkhabri kab milegi aur kitne mahine baad? (When will we get the good news and after how many months?)” Responding to this question, with her normal sense of humour, Bharti said, “Arre wah, dai ma idhar hi hai (Oh, wow, we have a midwife in our midst)?”

But getting serious soon later, Bharti Singh said, “Bas April mein mil jayegi aapko, aap pohoch jayenge na (You will get the good news in April. You will come to the hospital, right)?” She even added, “Aakhir mama bana hi dia na…” But that wasn’t the end of their interaction.

During their impromptu chat, Bharti called the paps her soon-to-be kid’s mama (uncle) and asked them whether they wanted her to have a boy or a girl. While most were in favour of a daughter, one said he wanted both. Immediately responding to this statement, the comedienne said, “Nahi ek hi hai. Main yeh hi kaam karti rahoon? Kehte hai baad mein kar lena. Jo bhi ho, tandurust ho (No, I am just expecting one. Should I keep doing this? He is saying have another one later. Whatever it is, the baby should be healthy.)”

Check out Bharti Singh interacting with the paps here:

A couple of days ago, Bharti took to social media and shared a picture of her and Harsh Limbachiyaa in full Christmas spirit. While her baby bump was on display there, her caption “santa aaega ya santi? aapko kya lagta hai” grabbed a lot of attention.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Drashti Dhami Lashed Out At Media For Linking Her Up With Co-Star Gurmeet Choudhary: “Whoever Has Written That News Will Burn In Hell & Should Be Castrated”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube