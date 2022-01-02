Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa have been busy for the last couple of days promoting their recent track, Dance Meri Rani. While the actress has now been tested Covid positive and is resting at home, she and Guru recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show.

Advertisement

While on the show, Nora poked fun at Randhawa’s dancing talent when asked if she’s seen any improvement in it since their last collaboration, Naach Meri Rani. Not one to keep silent, the host of the show poked more fun and even asked Guru of the future songs he has to offer with Nora.

Advertisement

The makers of The Kapil Sharma Show recently shared a promo of the episode featuring Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa. In the video, the host talks about the duo’s collabs and ask the singer whether making songs is his way of spending time with Nora. The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu can be heard saying in the video, “Pichle video mein Guru ne gaana banaya Naach meri Rani, ab banaya Dance Meri Ran, ab seriously gaane bana rahe ho ya Nora se milne ke bahane bana rahe ho aap?”

While the duo and all present on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show had a hearty laugh, the host added, “Koi toh mujhe bahar bol raha tha, 50 sal baad bhi Guru aur Nora ke videos aate rahenge. Uske baad title honga Naach Meri Naani naani, meri naai naach” This statement led to the studio erupting into more laughter and Nora even high-fing the host.

While Nora Fatehi enacted how she would perform in this track 50 years down the line, Kapil Sharma added that people would still enjoy her performance. Check out the promo here:

Would you like to see more songs featuring Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15 Creates History By Telecasting The ‘Most Boring’ NY Episode Of All Seasons, Netizens Say “Thank You For Ruining NYE”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube