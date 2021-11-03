Sidharth Shukla passed away in September after suffering a heart attack. Everyone including his fans, friends and family members were in disbelief. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill broke her silence for the first ever since and dedicated a tribute song to her late friend. Actor Amit Tandon has created a cover too and is being mercilessly backlashed for the same! Scroll below for all the details.

In the past few days, a lot of celebrities from the television world have come up with their kind of tribute to Sidharth. Bigg Boss contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu also announced a song in memory of SidNaaz. But that did not go well with fans, who felt it was all being used to garner publicity and mint money.

In fact, Shehnaaz Gill was trolled after her tribute song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ as well. Now, Amit Tandon who announced a cover as a tribute to Sidharth Shukla is at the receiving end of backlash. Not just him, haters have also targeted his baby daughter and family. #DONTUSESIDHARTHSHUKLA is the latest trend storming Twitter.

Reacting to it all, Amit Tandon told Hindustan Times, “My cover of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya was never meant to be a tribute. It was ready four-five months back, but after Sidharth passed away, it would have been insensitive to put it out. I genuinely liked the song, it has been sung well. People started messaging me, ‘You are trying to profit off of him’. These are the same kind of fools who were talking negatively about Shehnaaz, a girl who was literally so close to Sid. Then dude, who am I? Main toh kuchh bhi nahi hoon.”

Amit continued, “If I start responding to each one of them, then God forbid. Some people say, ‘Main tujhe aisa kar dunga’ I said ‘Theek hai, aakar munh pe bolo, dekhta hoon kitne mard ke bacche ho’ because I know they won’t. I have covered Rishi Kapoor ji and Rajesh Khanna ji’s songs also. Am I trying to profit off of them? These stupid people don’t deserve a response, frankly bolun toh inke kaan ke neeche bajana chahiye. Tab samajh mein aayegi.”

Amit Tandon also said that he would protect his family, no matter what it takes!

