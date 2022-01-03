Munmun Dutta is one of the most popular and active television personalities in the country. The beauty likes to keep it as transparent and honest as can be with her fans on Instagram. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when the Taarak Mehta Ka Oolath Chashmah actress blasted the trolls and stood in support of Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, and Ankita Lokhande after Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sushant passed away in June 2020 after hanging himself from a ceiling fan. His fans and friends across the country couldn’t process his death and trolled Rhea because she was in a relationship with the late actor.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta lashed out at the trolls in her Instagram post and penned a long and emotional in support of Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, and Ankita Lokhande after Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide.

A part of Munmun Dutta’s note read, “The barrage of insensitive, hurtful, and vulgar comments Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon or Ankita Lokhande have received since yesterday shows how retarded our society is and how toxic people are on social media. These girls along with the family members and close friends of Sushant Singh must be fighting their own severe battle and people are adding up to it by harassing them non stop with their toxic comments.”

That’s indeed a strong post and we are really proud of the TMKOC actress for taking a stand for the women of the industry.

What are your thoughts on Munmun Dutta taking a stand against trolls who commented nasty things about Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, and Ankita Lokhande? Tell us in the comments below.

